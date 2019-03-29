Hwy 278 Opens Two Days After Deadly Tanker Truck Explosion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OUACHITA COUNTY (KFSM) — A section of Highway 278 just west of Camden is now open after a deadly explosion earlier this week.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) tweeted "Many thanks to our crews for putting in a lot of overtime, hard work, and dedication in getting the job done. Truly you are the best of the best!"

One person died and three more were injured after a tanker truck carrying ammonium nitrate exploded early Wednesday morning (March 27).

Arkansas State Police released a statement saying they believe the remains at the scene were those of the driver, Randall McDougal, 63, of El Dorado. ASP said McDougal was employed by Blann Trucking Company of Hampton, Arkansas.

Area firefighters responded to the scene where police say McDougal was trying to put out flames coming from the truck's brakes.

According to the press release, as firefighters began to evacuate residents in the area, they witnessed the driver return to the truck. As he returned, the truck exploded.