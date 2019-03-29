Judge Puts De Queen Hospital In Temporary Receivership

DE QUEEN, Ark. (AP) — A judge has appointed a temporary receiver to take control of a southwest Arkansas hospital.

Sevier County Circuit Judge Tom Cooper said in an order Thursday that there is a “real and present danger” that the assets of the De Queen Medical Center are not being used properly. The judge appointed the hospital’s director of nursing as the temporary receiver and temporarily barred the hospital’s owners from spending or transferring any assets.

According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, the hospital has been struggling financially for months and recently stopped taking patients. Community officials will begin meeting soon to discuss what the next steps for the hospital will be.

A hearing on whether to continue the receivership is set for April 19.