Library Of Congress Speaks To NWA Veterans For Preservation Efforts

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The Veterans History Project visited Northwest Arkansas today to speak to veterans as part of a project to preserve firsthand accounts of nation’s military history.

The project is part of the Library of Congress American Folklife Center, which is seeking audio and video of veterans’ who served from World War I through the present.

Rodney Galloway, who served as an M1A1 tanker for 12 years, said he was glad to share his story for a project seeking to preserve the history of veterans.

“I was able to prepare some answers and reflect before the interviews, which I appreciated and think should continue,” Galloway said.

“It was done very well.”

Anyone wanting to get involved can learn more about the project at the Library of Congress’ website.

In January, Sen. John Boozman interviewed Vietnam War veteran John Edmond Ross Sr., who earned a Bronze Star for his service as a paratrooper in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

Boozman, who submitted the interview to the Library of Congress, said capturing Ross’ memories and sharing his experience “is a great tribute to his service.”