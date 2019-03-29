Local Winter Guard Teams Prepare For Competition

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Bentonville and Bentonville West high school winter guard teams performed in front of family and friends Friday (March 29) one last time before they head to competition Saturday (March 30).

Six different teams showcased their skills by performing shows that tell different stories. The Bentonville high school Open Team prepares not only for the Mid Continent Color Guard Association Championship but also for the World Championship in April. Their show tackled the issue of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder.

Mallory White is on the Open Team and told 5NEWS as she and her team prepare for the competition they all have been able to look back at what they’ve been able to accomplish.

“It just feels so great knowing we worked so hard to accomplish this moment and that no matter if someone drops or messes up we are still a team and we still love each other and will be there to pick each other up at the end,” White said.

Avery McCorkle is also a on the Open Team and said while she strives for high scores and perfect performances what is most important is doing what she loves.

“Yes that is the goal to be the best I can, but I just want to be out there doing what I love to do… Performing my heart out with my brothers and sisters on the team,” McCorkle said. “We do it for each other, and we support one another, and really there is no other feeling live that.”

Saturday’s competition takes place in Springfield, Missouri, and the World’s Competition will be in Dayton, Ohio.