Police Searching For Missing Oklahoma Woman

DELAWARE COUNTY (KFSM) — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who’s been missing for almost a month.

Police say 25-year-old Aubrey Dameron, whose legal name is Austin Dylan Joel Dameron, was last seen leaving her home outside of Grove around 3:30 a.m. on March 9.

Dameron is 6 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black mini skirt, black pantyhose, black heels and a black jacket.

She has two tattoos, a triquetra symbol on her back and the word “shorty” on her upper left arm.

If you have seen or heard from Dameron or have any information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office at 918-253-4531 or the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation at 800-522-8017.