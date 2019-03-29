Prairie Grove Man Accused Of Killing 2-Week-Old Son

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KFSM) — A Prairie Grove man is accused of killing his 2-week-old son after he punched the boy in the head and left him behind in his apartment.

Mark Lewis, 40, was arrested in connection with first-degree murder -- a Class Y felony.

Lewis said he was home with his son Tuesday (March 26) because the boy's mother was admitted into the hospital on March 21 for childbirth complications, according to an arrest report.

Lewis, who told Prairie Grove police he had no cell phone and no one to assist him, punched the boy after he got frustrated. He said his son died after being struck, so he packed some clothing, locked their apartment on Baggett Street and threw away the key.

The boy's mother called police after she found her son dead inside their apartment two days later, according to the report.

Lewis, who was picked up by Farmington police on Wednesday (March 27) for a misdemeanor traffic warrant, told investigators about the incident during an interview at the county jail.

Lewis said the baby hadn't been sick or suffering from any other injury, according to the report.

Lewis was being held Friday (March 29) at the Washington County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond. He has a hearing set for April 26 in Washington County Circuit Court.

Class Y felonies are the most severe crimes in Arkansas not punishable by death. A person convicted of a Class Y felony could face life in prison, according to Arkansas Code Annotated 5-4-401.