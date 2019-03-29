Racers Get Ready For The Run Bentonville Half Marathon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Runners across our area will be lacing up their running shoes for the Run Bentonville Half Marathon on Saturday (March 30th).

Packet pickup and the health and wellness expo is being held at the Record in downtown Bentonville until 7 p.m. Friday (March 29th). They are expecting record numbers for this year’s race.

“We already have over 3,050 people registered amongst the half marathon, relay and the 5K which is the highest it’s ever been, so we are really excited for Bentonville and all the surrounding areas to show out for this race tomorrow,” Layne Hyatt said.

Race Director Layne Hyatt said as long as it’s safe the race will start at 7 a.m. rain or shine.

“I guess luckily or unluckily we’ve had tough weather all training season, so a lot of these runners are used to running in weather a lot worse than rain,” Hyatt said.

Hyatt said if there is lightning they will postpone the race in 30-minute increments until it’s safe. If this were to happen runners will be getting an email and they will also post the update to Facebook.

Derek Lee said he’s just happy they won’t be running in the cold like last year.

“At least it will be in the 50s I think and so I’m just prepared to be wet and prepared to deal with possible blisters and all that fun stuff,” Lee said.

Jason Kilan agrees that a little rain won’t slow them down.

“Compared to last year there is nothing that could be any worse. I think last year it was 30 degrees, sleeting and it was snowing at the start of the race. It was so cold. I think the rain will be ok, I think it’s supposed to be pretty warm at the start,” he said.

This year will be Lee’s fifth year to run the race.

“I think part of the challenge and what keeps on bringing me back is the course is a challenging course. You’ve got a pretty easy first 10 miles and then those last three miles are pretty killer…they just go straight uphill,” he said.

If you didn’t make it to pick up your packet by 7 p.m. you can get it at the Visit Bentonville office on the square starting at 6 in the morning.

The race begins on Central Avenue at 7 a.m. and will be forcing some roads to close. Here is the race route map.