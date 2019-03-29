Slow Pursuit Causes Traffic Delays On Midland Ave. Bridge, Man In Stolen Truck Arrested

SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM) — A slow pursuit caused a major traffic jam on the Midland Ave. Bridge over the Arkansas River between Fort Smith and Van Buren on Friday (March 29).

A male in his early 20’s has been arrested and transferred to the Sebastian County Detention Center. 5NEWS is still working to confirm what led up to the pursuit. He was driving a stolen white Silverado truck.

It’s reported that the man hit two cars on the northbound lane of the bridge.

Traffic is now moving.

We will continue to update this story as more information is made available.