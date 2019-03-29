× Springdale Man Gets 7 Years For Robbery Conspiracy

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A Springdale man has was sentenced to seven years in prison his role in an August 2018 foiled break-in that turned into a four-hour standoff.

Eberth Gonzalez, 21, pleaded guilty last week in Benton County Circuit Court to conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery.

Judge Robin Green also gave Gonzalez a 10-year suspended sentence set to begin when he’s released from the state Department of Correction.

Gonzalez, along with Paul Michael Warder and Xavier Deshawn Turner, were arrested Aug. 8, 2018, after the trio reportedly tried to break into a house on North Third Street.

The men fled the scene in a pickup and a passenger from their vehicle fired a handgun out of the window as the witness followed them, according to Rogers police.

The men initially refused to come out, but surrendered peacefully after about four hours.

Police said they wanted to give the men ample opportunity to come out of the home before having to send a SWAT team in.

Warder, 19, of Springdale and Turner, 19, of Beebe each face charges of commercial burglary and conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery.

Both have pleaded not guilty and their trials are set for April.

Warder and Turner were are being held at the Benton County Jail on a bonds of $100,000 and $25,000, respectively.