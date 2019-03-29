× Springdale Man Pleads Guilty To Producing Child Pornography

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Springdale has man admitted to sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl and photographing his assaults.

Forrest Hittle, 34, pleaded guilty Friday (March 29) in U.S. District Court to one count of production of child pornography.

As part of his plea deal, prosecutors agreed to dismiss the remaining counts of possessing child pornography and sexually exploiting a child.

The girl told Springdale police in November 2018 that Hittle had been abusing her, with the most recent incident three weeks prior to her coming forward, according to court documents.

The girl said Hittle photographed her when they were together. Police seized Hittle’s phone and found a nude photo of the girl dated to the timeline of abuse that she laid out.

Hittle, who was indicted in December 2018, faces up to 30 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine. A sentencing hearing hasn’t been set.

Hittle is being held at the Washington County Detention Center without bond.