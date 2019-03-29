Truck Runs Into Bank In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Crews are on the scene after a Silverado Chevy truck ran into the Bank OZK building at 2520 Zero St. in Fort Smith.

Aric Mitchell with the Fort Smith Police Department says there is significant damage to the building.

The driver is 25-year-old Joes Ceniceros. Police say he admitted to “doing THC” last night. It’s unclear if he was under the influence when he crashed into the bank.

No injuries are being reported due to the incident.

