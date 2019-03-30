61-Year-Old Woman Delivers Healthy Baby Girl For Her Son And His Husband

GRETNA, Neb. (KPTM) — The University of Nebraska Medical Center says a Gretna grandmother already has a special bond with her granddaughter.

That’s because she served as a gestational surrogate for her son and his husband, carrying their baby for nine months.

61-year-old Cecile Eledge delivered five pound, 13-ounce Uma Louise Dougherty-Eledge at Nebraska Medical Center at 6:06 am on Monday, March 25.

When her son Matthew Eledge and his husband Elliot Dougherty wanted to expand their family, she volunteered.

What followed was a lengthy and scientific process to determine if she could carry the baby.

With her age a consideration, Cecile underwent several tests before doctors determined her high-level of physical health made her a candidate to serve as a gestational surrogate.

Dougherty’s sister donated the egg and Matthew Eledge donated the sperm.

“We are thankful with how the whole process worked,” said Matthew Eledge. “We are really grateful that both Uma and her grandma are here, happy and healthy. For the time being, we’re just going to relax and enjoy this moment.”

Leading up to her delivery, Cecile Eledge saw several of the physicians on Nebraska Medicine’s Maternal Fetal Medicine Team. Ramzy Nakad, M.D., delivered Uma, noting that while his team of high-risk specialists see many older patients, this birth was “definitely a very exceptional case.”

“The entire team from doctors to nurses to lab techs showed a beautiful balance of professionalism and compassion.“ said Matthew Eledge.

The family asks for privacy as they adjust to life with a newborn. They will not be conducting interviews at this time.