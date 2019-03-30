Below Freezing Temperatures Expected Sunday Morning

Cold north winds are relentlessly bringing in chilly air for the rest of the weekend. Lows will dip below freezing tonight for most in western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma.

Lows Sunday Morning: 20s/30s

Wind Chills Sunday Morning: Low 20s

Freeze warnings are in effect for everyone tonight (Midnight-11AM Sunday).

From the National Weather Service: “These conditions will kill plants and other tender vegetation that are left outdoors or unprotected. Take steps to protect tender plants from the cold.”

