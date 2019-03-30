Cooler And Breezy Saturday

The cold front that brought us rain and storms this morning has moved through the area. Behind it, there are cooler temperatures and northerly winds.

The high temperatures for today were this morning. The afternoon will be chilly. Northwest Arkansas will only sit in the low 40s.

The River Valley will have temperatures near 50 degrees. There will still be plenty of clouds, and a stray shower is possible.

Because of the system, it will also be breezy outside. Wind gusts 20 to 30 mph are possible. These are current speeds as of 9:30am.

Tomorrow morning will be even colder. A freeze watch is in effect for Johnson, Logan, and Scott counties through Monday morning. Temperatures all across the area will be below freezing.

-Sabrina