Iconic Dairy Dream Restaurant Reopens For Season

MOUNTAINBURG, Ark. (KFSM) -- Nearly a year after a devastating tornado ripped through the town of Mountainburg, the beloved Dairy Dream reopened its doors Saturday (March 30) to start off their season.

Just a week after the Hall of Fame-nominated restaurant reopened last spring, a tornado tore through the long-standing building. The staple Dairy Dream sign that had been on top of the business since its original opening in 1954 was ripped to pieces.

The family-owned and operated shop has now been able to pick up the damage and rebuild to be stronger than ever. Owner Ron Stout said the scenery around the place may have changed, but the great people supporting the business for more than 50 years have stayed the same.

"I am looking forward to seeing them all come back and they do," Stout said. "Day after day. Week after week. Year after year. I have people that come from Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma and Missouri. They are loyal customers and they come back every year, sometimes three or four times a year, to eat a Mountainburger and visit."

The restaurant celebrated its reopening with live music and good company.