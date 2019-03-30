Injuries Again Mounting On Arkansas Offensive Line

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) - The last big work day before the Red-White game came and went on Saturday and for the Razorbacks all eyes were on the offensive line and let’s just say they are down bodies again.

"Unfortunately we lost three offensive linemen this week for the rest of spring which hamstrung us a little bit," Arkansas coach Chad Morris said. "Colton Jackson, as I mentioned last week, was having as good a spring as he’s had so unfortunately he’ll be out with a knee. He’ll be back though at the start of the summer. Drew Vest is another with a shoulder injury and Silas Robinson with a knee."

Since Chad Morris and the Arkansas coaching staff walked on campus, they’ve been undermanned on the offensive line and their second stint during spring football is going to be the same but that’s not an excuse that they’re using but frustration is starting to mount.

"It’s frustrating but it’s spring ball and you know that hey, it’s frustrating not getting to win but we’re getting better and we’re working," Arkansas offensive coordinator Joe Craddock said.

"You guys saw it last year too, it’s the next man up mentality," Arkansas offensive lineman Dalton Wagner said. "It’s about just everyone being ready, studying as hard as they can, every position they can. Really every one steps up and steps in."

"I think overall, from prior to losing these guys I thought we were kind of solidifying our five that we were going to go with and then Colton goes down and we have to move Myron back out and Austin comes in," Morris said. "I think overall during spring we’ve gotten better."

Much like the 2018 football season, there are a lot of question marks about the offensive line for the Razorbacks and if they can’t get those clean up and they can’t overcome the injuries, it could be another long spring or maybe even another long fall for the Arkansas football squad. We’ll get our first real glimpse at it next weekend during the Red-White game on April 6 at 3:00 p.m.