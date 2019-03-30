Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks Joining Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

(CBS) – Janet Jackson, Stevie Knicks and Def Leppard are among the latest group of inductees to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Radiohead, the Cure, Roxy Music and the Zombies will also be ushered in at the 34th induction ceremony Friday, March 29, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The nominations were announced in December.

Jackson’s induction comes after her third time as nominee and many saw it as overdue, given her prowess as a hitmaker with songs like “All For You,” “That’s the Way Love Goes,” “Nasty,” “Together Again” and “What Have You Done For Me Lately.”

Her career suffered from the fallout after the infamous 2004 Super Bowl appearance where her bare breast was briefly exposed. Jackson became eligible for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007 but wasn’t nominated until 2016.

Another of this year’s class, The Zombies, waited even longer — they were first eligible for induction in 1989. Stevie Nicks made the cut her second time nominated. The top fan vote-getter of the class was Def Leppard.

To read the full CBS News article, click here.