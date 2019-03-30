Local Nursing Leader To Receive DAISY Lifetime Achievement Award

FT. SMITH, Ark.—A nursing leader is the first in Arkansas to receive the DAISY Lifetime Achievement Award.

Dianne Meadors, director of medical-surgical at Mercy Hospital in Ft. Smith, is the 17th nurse in the country to receive the award.

The award was created to recognize nurses who devoted their life’s work to the compassionate care of others. Recipients of the award are nominated for their dedication to nursing through various means, including advocating for their patients and promoting a positive image of nursing.

Todd Nighswonger, senior media relations and communications specialist at Mercy, said that nominees are seen as role models to other nurses.

“They serve as a beacon of inspiration to those at all stages of their career and in the various and important roles of nursing,” Nighswonger said.

Meadors has worked at Mercy in Ft. Smith for eight years and plans to retire after a 46-year career.

Recipients of the award receive a certificate, lapel pin and sculpture with a personalized plaque.