NWA Fashion Week Brings Fashion-Forward Events To Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark.—The Northwest Arkansas Fashion Week (NWAFW) takes place in Bentonville this coming week from April 3 through April 6.

There are six different events for fashion lovers to take part in.

On Wednesday (April 3) the NWAFW x PechaKucha event will take place at Crystal Bridges with presenters from the University of Arkansas, Walmart, Jordache and Regenerous Designs.

According to PechaKucha 20×20’s website, the event will be numerous presentations where the presenters will show 20 images for 20 seconds each while speaking.

On Thursday (April 4), two fashion shows will take place at 6:30 p.m.

The NWAFW x Bridal show will happen at the 21c Museum Hotel with local boutiques Joon Bridal, Tesori and She Said Yes and designers Amy Johnson, Ashley Little and Alicia Crayton. Tickets range from $35 to $60.

The NWAFW x Active show will happen at Record and feature local brands such as Bearded Goat Apparel, Gearhead and Stitches. Tickets range from $45 to $150.

On Friday (April 5) at 6:30 p.m., the NWAFW x Ready to Wear show will take place at Record. It will feature local boutiques such as Dandy Roll, Maude and Terra and Sky and designers including Big Sister Apparel, Ethwes and Ruby Ru. Tickets run from $50 to $220.

Saturday (April 6) will feature a discussion with Gabrielle Korn, the editor-in-chief of Nylon Magazine, at 2 p.m. at Haxton Road Studios. Tickets run from $10 to $15.

The final event of the week will be the NWAFW x Avant Garde show at Record at 6:30 p.m. Saturday (April 6). The show will feature designers including Bizarre Couture, Nicole Simone and Rosie Rose. Tickets run from $50 to $220 and are currently at a sell-out risk according to their website.