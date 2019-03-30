× Ole Miss Pushes Past Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – It took a full nine innings for Ole Miss to beat Arkansas, but the Rebels came out with a late push to seal the 4-3 win.

Ole Miss was the first on the board when Grae Kessinger and Tyler Keenan had back-to-back two-out singles.

The fourth inning was where the magic happened for the Diamond Hogs. Jack Kenley and Christian Franklin both hit home runs to take a 3-1 lead.

The Rebels crawled back in the next two innings when Keenan hit his eighth home run in the fifth and Cole Zabowski added another solo shot in the sixth.

Tied going into the ninth, Kessinger hit a two-out RBI double that gave Ole Miss the 4-3 lead and sealed the game.

Starting pitcher Connor Noland lasted 4.2 innings on the mound where he allowed seven hits and two runs and had three strikeouts.

The final game of the series will be Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 1:30.