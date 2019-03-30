Severe Thunderstorm Watch This Morning

Posted 3:03 am, March 30, 2019

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for most of western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma this morning. The watch is in effect until 8AM. As a line of storms move through Oklahoma and approach Arkansas, there’s a chance some will become severe.

The cold front will move through overnight, but the strongest storms will move thru behind that. These storms are fast moving and already have a history of being severe. The biggest severe threat for us will be hail and gusty winds. A tornado isn’t likely, but it’s not ruled out completely.

The storms will be over by mid-morning.

-Sabrina

