ROLAND, Okla.—A truck fire was captured on video in Roland on Interstate 40 headed west.

Investigators say the back of a semi-truck's cab caught fire.

The driver was able to disconnect the trailer from the cab before the fire spread, keeping the contents safe.

No one was injured, but EMS was called on standby just in case.

During, and not far from, the vehicle fire, crews were called to a grass fire.