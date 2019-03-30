WATCH: Stormy Saturday Morning

An area of strong to severe storms will move through early this morning. There’s a chance some could turn severe. The biggest threats will be hail and gusty winds.

TIMELINE

6AM: The line of strong storms will swing through. Expect heavy rain, a lot of lightning, and the potential for wind/hail damage.

8AM: The big severe threat will be decreasing, but heavy rain showers will continue.

10AM: The coverage of rain will begin to diminish.

12PM: The rain will be ending by mid-day and early afternoon. A few light sprinkles are still possible throughout the day.

Winds will continue to be gusty from the north today. The high temperatures will be in the morning, and we cool down into the 40s for the afternoon.

-Sabrina