BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Runners across the area laced their shoes up for the Bentonville marathon this morning.

Due to the weather, races were pushed back until 7:30.

The winner of the 5k race was 21-year-old U of A student Zan Johnson.

The winner of the half marathon was 35-year-old Derek Yorek.

The women’s champion of the half marathon was 29-year-old Erin Edminister.