Arkansas Loses First SEC Home Series Since April 2017

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–In a back and forth Sunday decider, Ole Miss (20-9, 5-4) prevailed with a 10-5 win to clinch the weekend series.

It marks the first time since April 27-28, 2017 that Arkansas has dropped an SEC home series (also to Ole Miss). That snaps a streak of eight consecutive conference series wins at home, including the 2018 Super Regional over South Carolina.

Razorback pitchers struggled all game long, walking 12 Rebel batters while striking out just six. Cody Scroggins allowed just two runs over four innings, but the tandem of Patrick Wicklander, Kevin Kopps and Zebulon Vermillion let eight Ole Miss runs in over the next 2.1 innings of work.

Ole Miss led 2-0 and 4-2, but each time the Razorbacks clawed back to tie and eventually take the lead. In the fourth inning, Dominic Fletcher’s run scoring single was followed by Matt Goodheart’s ground ball scoring the tying run.

Then in the next frame, Casey Martin went yard for a two run home run, before Fletcher pounded an RBI double down the line to give the Hogs their first lead, 5-4.

But the Rebels bounced right back and scored three runs in both the sixth and seventh innings to take an insurmountable 10-5 lead. Ole Miss scored its 10 runs on 14 hits.

No. 8 Arkansas (22-6, 6-3) next hosts the University of Arkansas Little Rock in a much anticipated in state rivalry. The first meeting ever between the two Natural State schools takes place Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. at Baum-Walker Stadium.