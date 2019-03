Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark.—A car fire created black smoke on 1-49 just ten miles south of Fayetteville.

Viewer Madison Sides sent in the video seen above. She was traveling north towards Fayetteville.

The fire, near West Fork, consumed a southbound gray SUV on the side of the road as seen in the video.

According to an accident report from the Arkansas Department of Transportation and the Arkansas State Police, no injuries occurred.

Stay with 5NEWS as the story updates.