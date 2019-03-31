On today’s Health Living Segment with Baptist Health Dr. Basham. Will explain how robots are being used to treat prostate cancer. In the United States, the most common way prostate cancer is treated is robotic prostatectomy. The advantages of the robotic platform over standard microscopic surgery are about 3 fold. The surgeon gets a three-dimensional view inside the body with a great deal of magnification to see the tissue with precise detail to be able to operate on it with great efficiency. Besides that, the robot itself mimics the surgeon’s movement with very close accuracy. It eliminates any trimmer and it’s a very reliable platform. The current guidelines are the most men around the age 55 start to talk to their doctor about getting screened which is a combination of either a blood test called a PSA or a digital rectal exam to take a feel of the prostate. For more information on men’s health visit Baptist-Health.com

