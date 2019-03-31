Today In History: ‘Oklahoma!’ Opens On Broadway, The Warsaw Pact Dissolves And Selena Is Shot

1933: President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Emergency Conservation Work Act, which created the Civilian Conservation Corps.

1943: The Rodgers and Hammerstein musical “Oklahoma!” opened on Broadway.

1967: Jimi Hendrix set his guitar on fire in front of an audience for the first time, during a concert in London.

1975: “Gunsmoke” closed out 20 seasons on CBS with its final first-run episode, “The Sharecroppers.”

1983: MTV added Michael Jackson’s video for “Beat It.” It was the first video MTV played by a black artist.

1991: The Warsaw Pact was formally dissolved.

1992: Two Bruce Springsteen albums went on sale nationwide. Some stores opened at midnight for fans who were waiting in line to be the first to buy “Human Touch” and “Lucky Town.”

1993: Actor Brandon Lee died after a freak accident on the set of the movie “The Crow.” Lee had been shot with a prop gun that was supposed to fire blanks. He was 28.

1995: Mexican-American singer Selena Quintanilla-Perez, 23, was shot to death in Corpus Christi, Texas, by the founder of her fan club, Yolanda Saldivar, who was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison.

One year ago: Amid tight security, Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai and her family returned to her hometown in Pakistan for the first time since she was shot in the head in 2012 for her work as an advocate for young women’s education. Hundreds of well-wishers lined the streets of Cambridge, England, as a hearse carried the remains of physicist and author Stephen Hawking to a private funeral.