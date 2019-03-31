WATCH: Cool But Sunny Sunday

The weather pattern is keeping us cool, but sunny for the second half of the weekend. Tomorrow will feel very similar to today. The first part of the week will gradually warm-up and will be dry. There’s a chance for storms on Thursday.

Afternoon high temperatures will feel much nicer than the morning. Most areas will climb into the 50s.

We're rain-free and sunny throughout the day today. Northerly begin to calm down this afternoon.

Tomorrow morning will also feel cold with temperatures near freezing.

-Sabrina