Watch: This Connecticut Father’s Disney World Opera Debut Will Blow You Away

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Connecticut father and volunteer firefighter is becoming better known as the star of a viral video featuring him singing opera at Disney World.

The video, posted to social media almost two weeks ago, has gotten close to 10,000 likes and over 2,000 retweets on Twitter.

"When I put it on Twitter, it shows every single tweet, so it’s just constant buzz, buzz, buzz," Justin Gigliello said.

Gigliello was on an eight-day vacation at Disney World with his family. Inside the Grand Floridian, a pianist was tickling the ivories, and Gigliello's six-year-old daughter Lilah approached him with a question: could he play "Ave Maria" for them?

Instantly, Gigliello started belting out the song opera style.

"People were standing on every level clapping and just watching, and you could tell some of them just stopped in their tracks," Gigliello said.

Since then the video spread like wildfire. Lilah said she loves hearing her dad sing.

"I love it ... I love it so much," she said.

Gigliello found his talent when he was young. He said he enjoyed singing R&B and classical music.

His mother signed him up with a voice teacher who only specialized in singing opera.

"I tried it. I started getting lead roles in plays and I just fell in love with it," Gigliello said.

Along with online attention, Gigliello said he's being approached in real life by newfound fans.

"We’ve noticed that a couple of times, people will come up to us and they’ll say, 'Are you the singer in the video?' and I say, 'Yes! That is me!'" he said.