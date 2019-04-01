City Creates ‘Water Leak Status Map’ For Fort Smith Residents

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — The City of Fort Smith Utilities Department has updated a map that shows the status of current water leaks in the city.

The red dots on the map represent leaks that have been reported and have not been fixed and the green squares are leaks that have been fixed.

In a Facebook post, the city said that some leak reports connected to other leaks might not be displayed. They also said that work crews have a significant backlog of scheduled repairs to the city’s aging infrastructure.

Click here to view the “Water Leak Status Map” from the city’s website.