FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Steve Voorhies with the University of Arkansas confirmed to 5NEWS that one person was struck by a vehicle near campus Monday (April 1) afternoon.

The accident happened at the intersection of Leroy Pond & Stadium Dr.

It’s not believed at this time that the person struck was a student. Their condition is unknown.

Central EMS responded to the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates as more information comes in.