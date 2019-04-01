Cross Church Senior Pastor Could Be Leaving Church After 33 Years

Fayetteville, AR (KFSM) – Cross Church senior pastor Ronnie Floyd may be leaving the church after 33 years.

Floyd announced Sunday that he may be confirmed as the President and CEO of the Southern Baptist Convention executive committee.

The full executive committee will meet Tuesday (April 2) to confirm his nomination.

Floyd has been the pastor at Cross Church for 33 years. He shared a video addressing the church, saying the church was his joy and his family.

He says that God has issued what may soon be verified as a new calling on his life.

If he is confirmed as the new President & CEO of the Southern Baptist Convention executive committee, he will announce Sunday, April 7 when his last day at Cross Church will be.

Cross Church has four locations across Northwest Arkansas and a total of 11 services on Sunday mornings.