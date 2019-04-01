Fort Smith Police Department Names Interim Police Chief

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — An Interim Police Chief for the Fort Smith Police Department has officially been named after Chief Nathaniel Clark announced his resignation last week (March 27).

Deputy Chief Danny Baker will be named interim Chief after Clark departs next Monday (April 8).

Baker has been with FSPD since 2001 and was promoted to Deputy Chief last year.

Clark told 5NEWS he will be going to the metro Atlanta area to serve as a police chief. A press release from the City of Forest Park says Clark is the sole finalist for the job.