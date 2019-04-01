Fort Smith Thieves Rack Up Almost $5,000 On Stolen Credit Cards

SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM) — Deputies are looking for two suspects they say stole a woman’s wallet from her vehicle at a Fort Smith park.

Deputies say the woman was playing a round of golf at Ben Geren Regional Park when the thieves broke into her car and stole her wallet.

The thieves used her cards at a Target and Best Buy in Fort Smith, racking up a bill of almost $5,000.

Investigators found videos of the suspects, a man and a woman, but have not been able to identify them yet.

If you have any information regarding the suspects, you’re asked to call the Fort Smith’s Sheriff’s Office at 479-783-1051.