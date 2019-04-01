Fort Smith Thieves Rack Up Almost $5,000 On Stolen Credit Cards

Posted 2:37 pm, April 1, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM) — Deputies are looking for two suspects they say stole a woman’s wallet from her vehicle at a Fort Smith park.

Deputies say the woman was playing a round of golf at Ben Geren Regional Park when the thieves broke into her car and stole her wallet.

The thieves used her cards at a Target and Best Buy in Fort Smith, racking up a bill of almost $5,000.

Investigators found videos of the suspects, a man and a woman, but have not been able to identify them yet.

If you have any information regarding the suspects, you’re asked to call the Fort Smith’s Sheriff’s Office at 479-783-1051.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.