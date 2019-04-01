Harry Potter Film Concert Series Returns To AMP With Prisoner Of Azkaban Installment

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — The Harry Potter Film Concert Series is returning to the Walmart Amp this fall with Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban in Concert.

On Saturday, October 12, a full symphony featuring members of the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas will create a magical live performance of the score for the third film in the Harry Potter series.

During the concert, the entire movie will play in high-definition on a 40-foot screen.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 5 at 1 p.m. with prices ranging from $22 to $75 plus applicable fees. Tickets can be purchased by calling 479-443-5600 or by visiting www.amptickets.com. Tickets can also be bought at the Walton Arts Center Box Office in Fayetteville or at the Walmart AMP Box Office in Rogers.

In 2016, CineConcerts and Warner Bros. Consumer Products announced the Harry Potter Film Concert Series. Since the premiere of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in Concert, over 1.3 million fans have enjoyed the magical experience from J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World, which will include over 900 performances across more than 40 countries worldwide through 2019.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban earned an Oscar nomination for its score.

For more information on the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, please visit www.harrypotterinconcert.com.