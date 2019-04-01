× Springdale Man Pleads Not Guilty To Killing Fayetteville Woman

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Springdale man has pleaded not guilty to killing a Fayetteville woman and shooting her girlfriend last month.

Dakota Harvey, 22, is charged in Washington County Circuit Court with capital murder and attempted capital murder.

Fayetteville police said Harvey fatally shot Elizabeth Dawson and wounded her girlfriend, Courtney Willie, on March 14 when the trio was at an apartment complex on Leverett Avenue.

Dawson, 20, died from a single gunshot to the chest, according to police. Willie, 21, was shot in the leg.

Springdale police arrested Harvey on March 15 after a three-hour standoff at the Springdale Housing Authority.

Harvey is being held without bond at the Washington County Detention Center. He’s due back in court June 19.

In Arkansas, capital murder is punishable by death or life in prison without parole.