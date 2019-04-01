Kesha Headlining UA Springtime Of Youth Music Festival

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The University of Arkansas will be hosting Kesha this month during its Springtime of Youth Music Festival.

The annual festival is free for U of A – Fayetteville students and those tickets are only available through reservation.

This year’s festival will be held at the Washington County Fairgrounds on Saturday, April 27 and gates open at 3:15 p.m.

Headlining artists include Kesha, with support from Pusha T, Smallpools, Jerles and Witchsister.

Students can reserve tickets now via a link at osa.uark.edu. Reserved tickets can be picked up from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3, or Thursday, April 4, in Arkansas Union 201. A student ID must be presented to pick up the ticket.

Tickets for the general public will be available for purchase for $30 plus taxes and fees at noon on Tuesday, April 3, through the Walton Arts Center website or call 479-443-5600.

Over the last three years, the Headliner Concerts Committee (HCC) has brought Grammy-winning artists John Mayer, Foo Fighters, Kid Cudi, rappers T.I. and Snoop Dog, among others, to Barnhill Arena.