Lightning Strike Causing Crawford County Courthouse To Close Early Monday

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — A lightning strike to the Crawford County Courthouse in Van Buren is causing a major phone and internet problems for county offices, resulting in the courthouse closing Monday (April1) at noon.

Brad Thomas with the Crawford County Department of Emergency Management told 5NEWS the courthouse was hit by lightning over the weekend. There’s no update on when phone and internet connections will be resolved.

All courthouse offices will be closing at noon, according to Thomas.

