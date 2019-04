VAN BUREN, Ark. (KFSM) — An early morning apartment fire in Van Buren leaves one man dead.

Srgt. Jonathan Wear with the Van Buren Police Department said the fire happened shortly after 2 a.m. Monday (April 1) at an apartment at 1601 Elfin Glen.

The victim has been identified as a 42-year-old male, but officials have not released any other information.

