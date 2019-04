Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KFSM) — One of the original members of the 5NEWS team is celebrating his 101st birthday today (April 1).

In addition to being the first weatherman at 5NEWS, Milt Earnhart served in the U.S. Army during WWII. He also served as a State Representative between 1959 and 1981.

After retiring from politics, Earnhart joined the Screen Actors Guild and worked in movies alongside Will Smith, Leslie Niesen and Adam Sandler.

From everyone at 5NEWS, happy birthday Milt!