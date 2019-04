FARMINGTON (KFSM) — A suspect is at large after fleeing from police following a pursuit early Monday (April 1) morning.

Farmington police said the driver failed to stop after an officer tried to pull them over, eventually reaching speeds of 80 mph.

The driver later crashed near Wesley and ran off on foot.

Police don’t know why the person ran and don’t have their description.

