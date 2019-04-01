Turning Warmer; Next Two Storm Chances

In the wake of unusually cold weather, we’ll see more chances for Spring thunderstorms this week.

Wednesday Night/Thursday: The first chance for more showers and thunderstorms will arrive on Wednesday night with storms that develop in Oklahoma eventually moving east into Arkansas. The primary severe risk appears to be large hail.

The first chance for more showers and thunderstorms will arrive on Wednesday night with storms that develop in Oklahoma eventually moving east into Arkansas. The primary severe risk appears to be large hail. Saturday Night into Sunday: Our next chance for thunderstorms will be over the weekend and will once again pose at least a small risk for severe weather late Saturday into Sunday.

This image shows relative humidity on Tuesday afternoon (Wednesday will be similar). Humidity values combined with breezy south winds will create a fire hazard across Arkansas. Ironically, this is also when the Forestry Commission does the majority of controlled burns so don’t be surprised if you see unusual amounts of smoke across the area midweek.

-Garrett