UPS Driver Poses With Dogs On His Route And People Can’t Get Enough Of The Photos

NEW ORLEANS – A UPS driver has gained quite the Instagram following thanks to his adorable photos of dogs he’s met along his route in New Orleans.

Jason Hardesty told Buzzfeed News that it all started two years ago when he was assigned to a new neighborhood.

“My old route, which was more families, the dogs did not like you,” he said in his interview. “They moved me to a different area of town with more people my age, more single people, and the dogs were a lot friendlier.”

Funny enough, some of the dogs he’s met also have their own Instagram pages.

Hardesty, who also mixes in personal photos and images of the colorful scenes around New Orleans, says his audience exploded after a tweet by author Jamie Attenberg.

I have extremely important news and it is this: my sweet UPS guy has a hashtag of all the dogs in the neighborhood. https://t.co/AVk5abA67G … — jami attenberg (@jamiattenberg) March 27, 2019

“I think I gained like 10,000 followers in 48 hours,” Hardesty told Buzzfeed.

Here are some of the #pupsofjay: