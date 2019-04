Today’s weather will be similar to yesterday’s, except you can expect a bit more cloud cover. Temperatures slowly start to rise by mid-week. The next chance for rain is Wednesday night into Thursday.

Afternoon highs will be in the lows 50s in NW Arkansas and the mid 50s in the River Valley.

Clouds will increase today. But, the sun will be peaking through later this afternoon.

The next chance for rain is Wednesday night into Thursday when storms will be possible.

-Sabrina