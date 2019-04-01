WeWork Coming To Downtown Bentonville, Planning 200,000 SF Building On South Main Street

(TB&P) — Co-working giant WeWork Companies Inc. is making a significant investment in downtown Bentonville.

The New York-based company said Monday morning (April 1) it’s planning to build a 200,000-square-foot building at 224 S. Main St., two blocks south of the downtown square. The official announcement was made at an invitation-only panel discussion at the downtown Bentonville event venue Record. It was led by Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Mayor Stephanie Orman, Greater Bentonville Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Graham Cobb and WeWork co-founder Miguel McKelvey.

WeWork, a privately held company, was founded in 2010 by McKelvey and Adam Neumann. It operates as a real estate and tech company, providing shared office spaces around the world. The company began 2019 with more than 400,000 members at 425 locations in more than 100 cities across 27 countries.

“This space will offer new ways of working for organizations large and small, and will be a place for the entire community to connect,” McKelvey said in a statement. “WeWork and Bentonville share a vision for the future. We see communities and companies supporting each other in new ways. WeWork is a platform that uses space, technology and services to help people make a life, not just a living. It’s part of an ecosystem changing how we work, live and learn all over the world and we are thrilled to welcome Bentonville to our global community.”

