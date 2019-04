(KFSM) — Arkansas State Police are asking for help locating a missing Arkansas teen who is said to be endangered.

17-year-old Keleya Lewis from Nashville, Arkansas was last seen Monday (April 1) at 7 p.m.

It’s believed that Lewis is traveling northwest.

Lewis is described as 5’3″ with black and red hair. She was last seen wearing a Red FUBU windbreaker.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, you are asked to call the Hempstead County Sheriff’s Department at 870-777-6727.