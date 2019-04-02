Cave Springs Man Dies In Crash On Highway 12 In Rogers

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — A 28-year-old man from Cave Springs is dead after veering off Highway 12 in Rogers and striking a tree.

Arkansas State Police report Jeramee Stansberry was the victim in the fatal crash around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday (April 2).

According to an incident report, Stansberry left the roadway in a Nissan Altima and struck a large tree. The weather conditions were marked as clear and the road condition as dry.

Arkansas State Police did not say what caused Stansberry to leave the highway.

His body is being held at the Benton County Coroners Office, and relatives have been notified of his passing.

Click here to read the full incident report.