FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Traffic is flowing again, albeit more slowly, after an accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Fayetteville High School.

The accident happened around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection with Stadium Drive after both vehicles tried to turn the same direction, according to Fayetteville police.

No one was injured in the accident. A vehicle that went into a nearby ditch was recovered.