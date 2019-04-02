Early Voting Underway For Fayetteville Bond Election

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Early voting is underway in Fayetteville for a special bond election.

This ballot focuses on replacing the previous 1% sales tax with another. One of the major questions on the ballot concerns the city's proposed Arts Corridor.

Other bonds would cover improvements to city facilities, streets, trails and the sewer system.

Ballots can be cast starting Tuesday, April 2 - 5 and on Monday, April 8 until 4:30 p.m. at the County Clerk's office in the Washington County Courthouse.

Election day is on Tuesday, April 9.